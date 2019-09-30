Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Keidel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Paul Keidel


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Paul Keidel Obituary
Herbert Paul Keidel, 76, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Sierra Vista, Arizona.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Herbert was born February 28, 1943 in Alton, Illinois to Herbert Nelson Keidel and Helen Pauline Baker Keidel. He proudly served in the United States Army, he carried on his service by hanging the US Flag everywhere he could. Herbert enjoyed watching television and riding around town.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathyleen; daughter, Terry Lee Keidel; brothers, Cecil Eugene Keidel, David Martin Keidel; and sister, Linda Sullivan.

Survivors include his sons, Larry Keidel of Amarillo, Jacob Keidel of Winnemucca, Nevada; daughter, Nancy Diaz and husband Jesse of Borger; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and brothers, Dale Keidel and Phillip Keidel both of Kansas.
Published in Borger News Herald on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
Download Now