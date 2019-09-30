|
Herbert Paul Keidel, 76, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Herbert was born February 28, 1943 in Alton, Illinois to Herbert Nelson Keidel and Helen Pauline Baker Keidel. He proudly served in the United States Army, he carried on his service by hanging the US Flag everywhere he could. Herbert enjoyed watching television and riding around town.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathyleen; daughter, Terry Lee Keidel; brothers, Cecil Eugene Keidel, David Martin Keidel; and sister, Linda Sullivan.
Survivors include his sons, Larry Keidel of Amarillo, Jacob Keidel of Winnemucca, Nevada; daughter, Nancy Diaz and husband Jesse of Borger; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and brothers, Dale Keidel and Phillip Keidel both of Kansas.
Published in Borger News Herald on Sept. 30, 2019