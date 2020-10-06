Herbert "Herb" Wayne Mills, 71

of Paris, TX, formerly of Bennington OK.

Transcended into the Heavenly Realm

on August 28, 2020 at Baylor Heart Hospital Plano TX with his wife by his side.

It was with great anticipation he looked forward to beholding his Savior, face to face and seeing his friends that had gone on before him.

Born October 3,1948

In Holdenville Ok To Marvin and Verna (Pamplin) Mills.

Herb was gifted and talented in many ways. He learned to play the guitar at a young age, and he and his friends started a little band called the Spades. They played for the local Soda Shoppes, and high school dances. In woodshop, as a Freshman, he designed and built an electric steel guitar winning second place in the state of Texas.

It was during this time

he was inspired by the book of Ezekiel, "the wheel in the middle of the wheel," to later in life build the first Electromagnetic Center Core Dynamo Motor which he Patented in 1993.

In 1969 Herb was inducted into the Army. He served in Vietnam as a Reconnaissance Squad Leader in the 101st Airborne Division. He was a member of the Army Reserves until 1975

Herb, a welder by trade, started his own company in Stinett TX aptly called, Herb's Welding Service. Business was booming back then with oil derricks going up and miles of pipeline to be laid. There was an element of danger and excitement, which he loved, he recalled being blown out of a ditch more than once. He welded by day and played and sang in clubs and for special events at night. But at age forty-four it all caught up with him when he awoke early one morning with chest pain. He was having a heart attack.

In the emergency room his heart stopped. It was from up above his body he watched as the doctor and nurse worked feverishly to resuscitate him. He watched as the nurse ran and picked something up in another room. He did not want to go back in his body, even though he loved his children, and family, life had not been easy, the time in the Jungles of Vietnam had taken its toll on him. Later when sharing his experience, he told how he had never felt such peace and for the first time since being wounded in Nam he had no pain. If he had to go back it meant more pain and heartache, he wanted to be with Jesus eternally, but it was not his choice to make.

Shortly after the heart attack he said he felt impressed to sell everything he had, what he could not sell to give away and move to Oklahoma. It was there he met Pastor O'Dell Goodwin. O'Dell became a dear friend and mentor to Herb. It was there that Herb truly dedicated his life to serving God and helping others. For several years he volunteered at the Bonham TX VA working with other Veteran to enact the PTSD program they have today. Herb regularly attended the Indian Gospel Singings throughout SE OK, singing and sharing his testimony.

Herb is survived by his wife, Gail Goodwin Nicholson Mills of Paris.

Three children; Kristi and (Robbie) Smith of Whitesboro TX. Eric and (Kimberly) Mills of Seattle and daughter Amanda Ballard and Stanley Irving of Woodward OK.

His mother, Verna Mae Pamplin Mills Peters age 90 of Pampa TX,

Five grandchildren; Ashley and (Charles) Farmer, Katie and (Adam) Rodriquez, Wesley and (Mercedes) Mason, Abby Mills, and brother Simon Mills of Seattle WA.

Two brothers: Marvin Mills Jr of KS, and Melvin Mills of Pampa TX.

Sister Lorri Boyd and husband Keith of Stinnett TX.

Six great-grandchildren; Madelynn, Grace, Charlie, Reveille, Fawkes and Jayse.

Herb was predeceased by; his father Marvin Mills Sr, sister Evelyn Cook,

brothers Ricky and David Mills, and his

Beloved Grandfather Elmer Mills of Lamar OK.

A private Memorial Service is pending.





