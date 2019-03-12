Herschell Quinton "H.Q." Maxwell passed away March 10, 2019 in Amarillo.



He was born at Whigham, Georgia on September 8, 1924 to Ralph Folsom and Minnie Kate (Rivers) Maxwell. He graduated from Thomasville High School in 1942 . He then joined the United States Army Signal Corp attached to the Air Force. He served his country during World War II. After the war, he majored in electrial engineering at Georgia Tech and became a "rambling wreck" from Georgia Tech and a heck of an engineer. He worked at Phillips Petroleum Company from 1950-1984 as a Professional Engineer.



While in Borger, he met his bride and married LaRona Joy Holcomb on March 9, 1952 at First United Methodist Church, Borger. The were re-united when he passed.



H.Q. was a lifetime member of the Lions Club International and a charter member of the Borger Evening Lions Club. He held numerous offices on the local and district level as well as being honored as a Melvin Jones Fellow. Quinton embodied the motto "We Serve" in all aspects of life. First United Methodist Church was his church home and he was a founding member of the Kum Dubl Sunday School Class. For several years, he delivered for Meals on Wheels for the Opportunity Center.



Fishing was his favorite hobby, especially when he could spend time on the water with his son. He also enjoyed hunting and hosting "after pageant parties" with LaRona. H.Q. always wanted to find any opportunity to serve others. In recent years, you could find him at garage sales, with his oldest daughter, looking for bargains. He loved to fix things and tinker with just about anything electrical. Whatever his middle child cooked for family gatherings, he eagerly ate.



He was preceded in death by his wife LaRona; his brother Folsom Maxwell; 2 sisters: Becky Brotherton and Katherine Davis and his faithful companion , Roudy, his yellow lab dog who was with him for 15 years.



His legacy lives on through his children: 2 daughters: Joy Cullon and husband Fred of Stinnett and Jill Anderson and husband Kent of Doha. Qatar; a son, Jason Maxwell and wife Peggy of Spring Branch, Texas; 4 grandchildren: Breean Lair-Wheless and Savannah Allen of Borger; Bailey Maxwell Denton and Mia Maxwell of Spring Branch, Texas; 3 great grandchildren: Aiden Whitmire, Kasyn Wheless and Rhyder Allen all of Borger; several nieces, nephews and cousins along with countless friends.



Family will welcome friends on Wednesday, March 13 from 5:30 PM- 7:30 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains.



Services will be held, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the First United Methodist Church, Borger.



Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger. Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary