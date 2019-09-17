|
|
Hollis Wayne Stevens 58 of Amarillo, TX passed away September 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 20, 1961 in Tishamingo, OK to Allen and Vera Stevens. Hollis was an assistant manager at the Ace hardware store manager in Borger.
Hollis is survived by his wife Sue Stevens of Amarillo; daughters Crystal Stevens; Melissa Lanzarotta and husband Jake; grandchildren Greyson Stevens; Jake Lanzarotta; Olivia Lanzarotta; sisters Brenda Selman of Rockwall, TX and Beverly Tyson; brothers Roger Stevens of Tulia, TX and Terry Stevens.
Hollis is preceded in death by his parents Allen and Vera Stevens; sisters Diane Bishop and Marsha Hedgepath.
Published in Borger News Herald on Sept. 18, 2019