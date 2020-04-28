|
Hope Hughes, 67, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Celebration Family Church with Pastor Dwight Kirksey officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch. Due to the COVID-19 Texas Governor's mandates, services will be for family only.
Hope was born January 8, 1953 in Borger. She graduated from Sanford Fritch High School. On October 6, 1972 she married Steve Hughes in Fairfax, Missouri. Hope held various jobs including Sonic, Cooper Nuclear Plant, Gerald's Office Supply, but no job was more important to her than being a Mom. Then as time passed she was blessed to be called Nannie by her grandchildren. Hope enjoyed going to garage sales, bowling, playing bingo, going to the casino, but a family game of dominos or canasta always brought a smile to her face and maybe a little anger when someone bid nello.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Betty Moore; an infant daughter; sister, Belinda "Sissy" Sims; and brother, Robert Moore.
Survivors include her husband, Steve of Fritch; sons, Shane Hughes and wife Rachel of Fritch, Wesley Hughes and wife Shasta of Fritch, Dustin Hughes and wife Christina of Fritch; six grandchildren, Heather, Hunter, Grayson, Kinley, Harper, and Holden; sisters, Kelly Lorenz and husband Larry, Sherill Trammell and husband Rick; brother-in-law, Gene Sims; sister-in-law, Martha Moore; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 29, 2020