Hugh Elbert Bailey, 100, of Mobeetie, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Amarillo, Texas.

Services will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, 2:00PM, in the First Baptist Church in Mobeetie with Rev. Rick Timmons, officiating. Burial will follow in the Mobeetie Cemetery with Masonic Rites and US Army Honors.

Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Wheeler.

Mr. Bailey was born August 29, 1918 in Mobeetie, Texas to John Edward Bailey and Pearl Johnston Bailey. He was raised on his grandparents Ranch, The Jap Johnston Ranch. He attended Mobeetie Schools and graduated from Mobeetie High School. Hugh Bailey was a US Army veteran serving during World War II. He was at North Texas State College in Arlington following a career in agriculture when Uncle Sam called him in the service. He took his basic training at El Paso and William Beaumont Hospital. He had intense training at Camp Grant, Illinois and was also in Camp Shanks, New York, Campe Beal, California, and Angel Island, California. He worked at a POW camp in Germany and in La Mas, France. He rode the Queen Mary to Glasco, Scotland and went on to Normandy Beach. His job was to help take care of the wounded until they could be shipped to hospitals.

After his military service, he was married to Garnet Bailey for many years. They both worked and retired from Phillips Petroleum Company. She preceded Mr. Bailey in death. After retirement, he moved to Mobeetie where he owned family land. He later married Mae Shelton in 1993. She preceded him in death in 2017. Hugh was a 72 year member of the Masonic Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife and second wife; 2 brothers, Jasper "Jap" Bailey and Bill Bailey; and a sister, Clara Hoffer.

Survivors include a son, Ray Allen and wife Terry Jean of Alpine; 3 daughters, Frances Collins and husband John of Lake Isabella, California, Lois Hughes and husband Glenn of Fritch, and Donna Kay Dickey and husband Richard of Allison; 19 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; 34 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family asks that donations be made to the Mobeetie Cemetery Association.