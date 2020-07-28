Ina McDonald, 83, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.



Graveside services will be 10:00 am Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Scott Wallace officiating. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Ina was born November 21, 1936 in Stilwell, Oklahoma to Jennings "Jinx" Addington and Opal Sager Addington. She married Bobby Lee McDonald on March 17, 1951 in Borger. She and her husband started Bob's Body Shop in 1965, where she was a secretary. It later became B and L Body Shop, which has been in operation for over 50 years. Ina had a love for people and was a beautician, starting in 1969 until she retired. She enjoyed going fishing, crocheting, painting and doing crafts. Nothing brought her more joy than her grandkids.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby Lee McDonald;





Survivors include daughters, Beverly Ann Pope of Wilson, OK, Debra Jean McDonald of Borger; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; brother, Donald Addington and wife Joy of Waxahachie; and sister, Jackie Sue Wilhite of Italy, Texas.



In lieu of flowers her memory may be honored with a gift to Interim Hospice, 2217 Perryton Hwy, Pampa, Texas 79065.



