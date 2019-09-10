|
Ira Alec Honaker, 65, of Borger, died Monday, September 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11 am Thursday, September 12, 2019 at First Southern Baptist Church in Fritch, with Pastor Larry Brock officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to Olivia's Angels, 500 S. Taylor, Ste., 1060, #223, Amarillo, Texas 79101 or to Crown of Texas Hospice Foundation, ATTN: BSA Hospice of the Southwest, #3 Care Circle, Amarillo, Texas 79124.
Ira was born in Borger, Texas on February 11, 1954 to Erma Jean and Ira Honaker. He was raised in Fritch, Texas graduating from Sanford Fritch High School in 1972. Ira received his welding certification from Frank Phillips College and worked for Phillips 66 and Conoco Phillips as a welder and QC Department welding inspector for 35 years. He retired in 2008 after his diagnosis of brain cancer.
Ira was an Eagle Scout who loved his family, his dogs and the Dallas Cowboys. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, telling jokes and camping at Taylor Lake near Gunnison, Colorado. Ira was a people person, who never met a stranger. He married the love of his life, Traci Bruce on June 7, 1974.
Ira is survived by his wife of 45 years, Traci of the home; son, Kevin Honaker and wife Laci of Borger; daughter, Kristen Honaker of Austin; grandson, Lincoln Honaker of Borger; parents, Erma Jean and Ira Honaker of Fritch; sister, Marcella Burney of Amarillo and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Published in Borger News Herald on Sept. 11, 2019