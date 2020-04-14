|
Isabel Velasquez, 62, our beloved Mother, Wife and Grandmother passed away on April 9, 2020. Private family graveside will be held Tuesday at Westlawn Memorial Park with Father James Schmitmeyer of St. John's Catholic Church officiating. Services under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
She was born December 17, 1957 to Cosme Franco and Maria Reyes Franco. She has lived in this area for forty three years and was a member of St. John's Catholic Church. Isabel was a paraprofessional at St. John's Catholic School for six years and then Pringle Morse School for seven years. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, cooking and baking. She loved the outside to the point of barbecuing in the snow.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and two sisters.
Isabel is survived by her husband Brigido, her four sons Gabriel Franco and his wife Angela, Brigido Velasquez, Jr., Roger Velasquez, and Eric Velasquez and his wife Martha all of Borger, her three sisters Irma Hernandez and her husband Richard of Brownwood, Maria Franco of Borger and Rosa Sanchez and her husband Eloy of Brownwood, eight grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Velasquez will lie in state at the funeral home from 8:00 until 5:00 on Saturday and Monday and from Noon until 5:00 on Sunday. Please remember that the ten person rule restriction is in effect so please do not gather in the building, so all can visit.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 15, 2020