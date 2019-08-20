|
Isiaha Dominic Page, 17, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be held 2 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Celebration Family Church with Pastor Dwight Kirksey officiating. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to Connect Community Services, P.O. Box 533, Fritch, Texas, 79036.
Isiaha was born June 1, 2001 in Enid, Oklahoma. He was full of life, determined and a strong individual. He often called himself the ultimate Star Wars Fan. Isiaha enjoyed working out, and participating in athletics, especially baseball and basketball until a cornea injury led him to give up his athletic career. He found an outlet in music. He rapped, wrote his own lyrics and music, he even taught himself to play the keyboard, drums and guitar. Isiaha also played drums on the worship team at Celebration Family Church and Fritch First Assembly. He enjoyed laughter and practical jokes, even at an early age. In the second grade he locked the teacher out of the room and led the class in a song. His Grandma's home was his haven, not only for him but also for his friends who knew they were welcomed anytime.
He is preceded in death by his great grandpa, Richard Paul and great uncle, Robert Paul.
Survivors include his grandma, Becky White of Fritch; mother, Pam Page of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; second grandmas, Roxie Hammer of Fritch, Sheila Elliott of Fritch; grandmother, Libby Cochran of Georgia; great grandmother, Jane Cochran of Georgia; grandfather, Marvin White of Mississippi; aunts and uncles, Dannelle Ennis and husband Chris of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Charee Rigsby and husband David of Drummond, Oklahoma, Michelle Brewer of Amarillo, Mindy Howard of Amarillo, April Dewey and husband Kelley of Pampa, Christi White and husband Clayton of Woodward, Oklahoma, Suzi Wilson and husband Bruce of Skellytown; great aunt and uncles, Ruth DeRosa and husband Gary of Fritch, James Paul and wife Sarah of Plainfield, Illinois; extended family, Mark Keller of Fritch, Stefany Hunter of Borger; and host of extended family and friends.
