

Jack Earl Robinson, 72, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Amarillo. Memorial services will be 11:00 am Friday, October 9, 2020 at Church of Christ at Borger. Cremation was under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Jack was born August 11, 1948 in Corpus Christi, TX. He was a member of Church of Christ at Borger. He operated a janitorial service, oil field supply and a detail shop. He loved spending time with his family, friends and riding his motorcycle.



He was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Marie Robinson and a sister June Weems.



Surviving is his sons Lance Robinson and wife Genny of Borger: Shawn Robinson and wife Courtnee of Ft. Worth, TX. Seven grandchildren.





