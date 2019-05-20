Surrounded by his loving family, Jack Eu- gene Winget of Fritch passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.

He was born May 26, 1926 at Sapulpa, Okla- homa to Marvin and Al- vera (Noon) Winget. Un- til his retirement, he was employed with Colorado Interstate Co.as a Senior

Operator. Jack lived in Fritch since 1964 and was a member of the First Christian Church of Fritch. He served on the Fritch Volunteer ambulance service for 36 years. He also served in World War II in the Army as a Private First Class.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Ann Wing- et, who passed in 1978 and his parents, who passed away in 2000.

His survivors include: 3 daughters: Jennifer Winget of Fritch, Texas; Beth Ann Childress and husband Ed of Roseland, Virginia and Jane Na- bours and husband Alex of Fritch, Texas; a sister, Dorothy Strickland of Irving, Texas; 8 grandchil- dren: Michalyn Weber and husband Eddie of An- napolis, Maryland; Nicole Huitt and Lee Duffy- Ledbetter of Fairfax, Virginia; Becca Clopton and husband Jacob of Reston, Virginia; Steven Nabours and wife Aija of Austin, Texas; Ben Nabours of Canyon, Texas; Chase Nabours of Canyon, Texas; Grace Nabours of Fritch, Texas and Monique Vivi- eros and husband Calvin of Lubbock, Texas and 5 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:30 PM at First Christian Church, Fritch, 400 Overland Trail, Fritch. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Borger He will lie in state at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, Borg- er on Monday, April 15 from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM and at Brown's Chapel in Fritch on Tuesday, April 16 from 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM. The family will wel- come friends on Tuesday from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Brown's Chapel in Fritch.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, Fritch, in Mr. Winget's honor.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Direc- tors, Fritch. Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 16, 2019