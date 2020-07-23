James (Ed) Allison beloved Dad, Papa, and Great Papa, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas surrounded by his family. Graveside Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Stinnett Cemetery with Rev. James Stephens officiating under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors. The family would like to invite friends to the visitation at the funeral home Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
He was born August 13, 1933 in Howe, Oklahoma to Roy Edgar Allison and Grace Mary Lucas Allison. He has been a resident of Stinnett since August, 1961. Ed transferred, at the time, from Hitchland, Texas where he was employed by the Chicago Rock Island and Pacific Railroad as an Agent-Telegrapher. Ed had been employed by the railroad since June of 1951 except for two years where he proudly served his country in the Signal Corps of the U. S. Army from March 1954 until March 1956 during the Korean War, where he received the National Defense Service Medal.
He served on the Stinnett City Commission from 1969 until 1974. He had served as Hutchinson County Precinct #3 Constable from 1974 until 1988 and was the owner of Allison Insurance Agency in Stinnett. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Stinnett.
Ed was preceded in death by his brother J.T. Allison, and his parents..
He is survived by his son James Allison and wife, Kim of Houston, TX; daughters, Krista Halford and husband, James of Amarillo and Kayla Allison of Amarillo; grandchildren, Klein Allison and wife, Allison of Willamston, MI, Lucas Allison of Kirksville, MO, Claire Allison of The Woodlands, TX, Brooke Ledwig and husband, Rob, of Amarillo and Bailee Weaver, also of Amarillo; eight great-grandchildren all from Amarillo and one on the way in December in MI; and his niece, Debbie Allison Wheeler and husband Art of MA and one great niece Kayla Jasmine of MA.
The family request in lieu of flowers a donation be made in his memory to the Wounded Warriors
Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675
or Paralyzed Veterans of America
at 801 Eighteenth St. NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20006
.org" target="_blank">PVA
.org)
The family would like to thank BSA Hospice and the Amarillo Veteran Administration Home Care Nurses for their loving care and a special thank you to his devoted friend and colleague Tresa Garrard and husband Preston.