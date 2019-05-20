James David Brown, of Pampa, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

He was born February 11, 1964 in Ohio. His parents were Don David and Ramona Ann (Fisher) Brown. He was an industrial pest control sprayer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hope Brown and his parents.

His survivors include 2 sons: Brandon Brown and wife Gwen of Pampa and Brian Brown also of Pampa; his fiance, Patsy Evans of Pampa; a sister, Gidget Wyatt of Arizona; a grandchild, Jeremiah Joseph Jones of Borger and 3 great-grandchildren: Olivia Hope Jones, Ezeriah Sauls and Jeremiah Jones, Jr.

Mr. Brown will lie in state on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm and Monday, April 22, 2019 from 8:00 am-8:00 pm at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger.

Family will welcome friends on Monday from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Brown's Chapel of the Foun- tains, Borger.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 23,2019 at 2:00 PM at Westlawn Memorial Cem- etery, Borger.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors of Borger. Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 20, 2019