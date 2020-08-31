James E. "Gene" Gifford, 86, of Midwest City, OK, went home to be with the Lord on August
26th after a brief battle with mesothelioma. Gene was born in Faxon, OK, on May 15, 1934 to
James Talley and Millie Currie Gifford. He was the oldest of six siblings. He married his bride of
64 years, Clara Lou Culver, in Borger, TX on October 23, 1955. They began their life together
in Washington state as Gene embarked on his military service with the US Navy. He served on
a series of ships and shore during his 5 years. They returned to Borger before moving to
Amarillo where they made their home of 38 years and raised their three sons. They moved to
Fritch for 7 years to provide support as their parents aged. They then made their final move to
Midwest City, OK, to be closer to family.
Beyond Gene's time in the Navy, he also worked for Coca Cola, Amarillo Auto Auction, and
Amarillo Transit Authority where he retired. He and Clara were active members of the
Panhandle Boat and Ski club where they enjoyed many weekends with friends and family. They
were members of Central Baptist Church where the entire family came to know the Lord.
Gene enjoyed cheering on his favorite sports teams - Dallas Cowboys, OU Sooners, and OKC
Thunder - whether it be on TV or in person. You seldom found him at home in his recliner
without a newspaper in his hand. Even after moving to Oklahoma, Gene still followed the Texas
newspapers online. Towards the end of his life, he enjoyed water aerobics at Rose State
College. Perhaps his favorite way to spend his time though was with family, near and far,
whenever he could. Ne'r a day passed that he didn't faithfully and proudly fly the American flag
in the front yard.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Roy Lee and Gary Don. He is
survived by his wife, Clara; his three siblings, Bill (Helen) of Paden, OK, Jane Rook of Fritch,
TX, and Terry (Geneva) of Borger, TX; his three sons, Douglas (Mary) from Savannah, GA;
Curtis (Lisa) from Milton, FL, and Steven (Kristi) from Oklahoma City, OK; and his eight
grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 29 from 8:00 am - 8:00 pm. Family will be present to
welcome friends and family and accept condolences from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Services will be
held at Barnes and Friederich Funeral Home of Midwest City, OK, on Sunday, August 30 at
11:00 am. Burial will be at Arlington Memory Gardens immediately following the service.
If you wish to make an honorarium in his name as an option to flowers, the family has chosen
Puppies Behind Bars ( www.PuppiesBehindBars.com
) as the preferred recipient due to their
mission. They train prison inmates to raise service dogs for war veterans, first responders, as
well as explosive detection canines for law enforcement.
The family wishes to thank everyone for the prayers, kindness, love, and support that has been
shown to us and him during this difficult time.