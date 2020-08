James E. "Gene" Gifford, 86, of Midwest City, OK, went home to be with the Lord on August26th after a brief battle with mesothelioma. Gene was born in Faxon, OK, on May 15, 1934 toJames Talley and Millie Currie Gifford. He was the oldest of six siblings. He married his bride of64 years, Clara Lou Culver, in Borger, TX on October 23, 1955. They began their life togetherin Washington state as Gene embarked on his military service with the US Navy. He served ona series of ships and shore during his 5 years. They returned to Borger before moving toAmarillo where they made their home of 38 years and raised their three sons. They moved toFritch for 7 years to provide support as their parents aged. They then made their final move toMidwest City, OK, to be closer to family.Beyond Gene's time in the Navy, he also worked for Coca Cola, Amarillo Auto Auction, andAmarillo Transit Authority where he retired. He and Clara were active members of thePanhandle Boat and Ski club where they enjoyed many weekends with friends and family. Theywere members of Central Baptist Church where the entire family came to know the Lord.Gene enjoyed cheering on his favorite sports teams - Dallas Cowboys, OU Sooners, and OKCThunder - whether it be on TV or in person. You seldom found him at home in his reclinerwithout a newspaper in his hand. Even after moving to Oklahoma, Gene still followed the Texasnewspapers online. Towards the end of his life, he enjoyed water aerobics at Rose StateCollege. Perhaps his favorite way to spend his time though was with family, near and far,whenever he could. Ne'r a day passed that he didn't faithfully and proudly fly the American flagin the front yard.He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Roy Lee and Gary Don. He issurvived by his wife, Clara; his three siblings, Bill (Helen) of Paden, OK, Jane Rook of Fritch,TX, and Terry (Geneva) of Borger, TX; his three sons, Douglas (Mary) from Savannah, GA;Curtis (Lisa) from Milton, FL, and Steven (Kristi) from Oklahoma City, OK; and his eightgrandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 29 from 8:00 am - 8:00 pm. Family will be present towelcome friends and family and accept condolences from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Services will beheld at Barnes and Friederich Funeral Home of Midwest City, OK, on Sunday, August 30 at11:00 am. Burial will be at Arlington Memory Gardens immediately following the service.If you wish to make an honorarium in his name as an option to flowers, the family has chosenPuppies Behind Bars ( www.PuppiesBehindBars.com ) as the preferred recipient due to theirmission. They train prison inmates to raise service dogs for war veterans, first responders, aswell as explosive detection canines for law enforcement.The family wishes to thank everyone for the prayers, kindness, love, and support that has beenshown to us and him during this difficult time.