James "J.J." Erwin Johnston, 63, of Stinnett passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, in Borger.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church, Borger. Interment will follow at Stinnett Cemetery, Stinnett, Texas.
Jim will lie in state on Thursday, October 17 from 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger.
He was born June 29, 1956 at Pawhuska, Oklahoma to Samuel David and Opal Faye de Montel Johnston. Jim attended Texas Tech University and received a Bachelor degree in Finance. On September 22, 1990, Jim and Judy Hamaker were married at Stinnett.
J.J. spent the majority of his career with Service Drilling, Co. and Weatherford International. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Borger and Unity Masonic Lodge #1242 in Borger.
Preceding him in death was his parents, Samuel David and Opal Faye Johnston; his brother, Samuel G. Johnston and his father -in-law , Vernon L. Hamaker.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Judy; his son, Jerrod Lee Johnston of Stinnett; his sister, Mary Elizabeth Johnston of Las Vegas, New Mexico; his sister - in- law, Sally Johnston of Lexington, Kentucky; his nephew, Jim Bob Johnston of Perryton, Texas; his mother - in - law, Catherine Hamaker of Fargo, Oklahoma, his brother -in-law, Vernon Hamaker, Jr. and wife Ann of Fargo, Oklahoma; his sister - in- law, Wanda Collar of Cordell, Oklahoma; his sister - in - law, Carol Sides and husband Bill of Weatherford, Oklahoma and many nieces, nephews, friends and good neighbors.
J.J. never met a stranger, always greeting everyone with a hand shake or a hug. He will be so very missed by his loving family and his many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectively request that memorial donations be made in Mr. Johnston's memory to Unity Masonic Lodge, #1242, Scholarship Fund, PO Box 243, Borger, Texas 79008.
Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 17, 2019