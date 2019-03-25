James Gary Scott, 72, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.



Funeral services will be held 2 pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Riverview Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Gary was born November 17, 1946 in Dalhart, Texas to James Robert "J.R." Scott and Zelma Northcutt Scott. He married Linda Williams on February 24, 1966 in Borger. He worked for 39 years as an operator for Phillips and then DCP. Gary enjoyed going fishing, watching the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys. Nothing made his heart prouder than watching his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews play sports. He often made trips to watch the Texas Rangers and go to Six Flags not only taking his own children but nieces, nephews and their friends too!



He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne Scott; and sisters, Linda Norton and Juanita Puryear.



Survivors include his wife, Linda of Borger; sons, Gary Gene Scott of Amarillo, Bryan Scott and wife Latisha of Borger, Robby Scott of Borger ; grandchildren, Madisyn, Makenzie, Morgan, Andrew and Nyla; sister, Shirley Castagnetta and husband, Joe of Borger; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended "family". Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary