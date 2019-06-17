|
|
James Henry Campsey, Jr., 85, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Minton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dwight Kirksey officiating. Mr. Campsey will lie in state beginning at 9 am on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Director of Borger.
James was born June 16, 1933 in Vega, Texas to Verna Mae "Floppy" and James Henry Campsey, Sr. He proudly served as Master Sergeant in the National Guard. He enjoyed making birdhouses and wind chimes with his son Clayton. However, his favorite pastime was watching western movies, especially ones that had Gene Autry or John Wayne in them.
He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Dorothy Jean Campsey; second wife, Sheila Campsey; and sister, Idalou Pendleton.
Survivors include his three sons, Kenneth Campsey and wife Diane, Carl Campsey, Clayton Campsey; and three brothers, Billy Campsey, Lee Campsey and Jerry Campsey.
Published in Borger News Herald on June 17, 2019