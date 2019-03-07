James "Jimmy" Morrison, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.



Private family services are being held. Cremation is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift in his memory to the Working Ranch Cowboy Foundation Crisis Assistance, 408 SW 7th Avenue, Amarillo, Texas 79107.



Jimmy was born March 16, 1943 in Yuma, Arizona to Melvin Morrison and Alice Cannon Morrison. He loved working for Whittenburg Ranch when he was young. Jimmy loved the cowboy life and the friends he made while doing so. He worked for TXDOT for 29 years and after his retirement began working for the City of Fritch.



Jimmy loved his kids and thought his nieces and nephews were great. However, nothing brought more joy to his life than his two children and four grandchildren. He was a great husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend. Jimmy was loved by many people.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Alice Morrison; father, Melvin Morrison; and brothers, John and Walter Morrison.



Survivors include his wife, Janet Earnest Morrison of Fritch; son, Michael Morrison and wife Mary of Amarillo; daughter, April Morrison Curnutt and husband Derrick of Fritch; grandchildren, Hayden, Allysen, Gracie and Levi; brother, Ronnie Morrison and wife Mary; sister-in-law, Billie Sue Morrison; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family. Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary