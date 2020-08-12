Jaime Dawn Waits, age 41 of Borger, peacefully passed away on August 10, 2020. She was born September 26, 1978 in Denison, TX, to Delton and Phillis Waits. She moved to Fritch, TX in 1992 and was a 1997 graduate of Sanford-Fritch High School.

Jaime enjoyed cooking for large groups of people so that she could be surrounded by family and friends. She loved Red River, NM and traveling when she was able. She loved her children and her grandchildren deeply and would do anything for them. She was beloved by her children's friends and was always willing to help those who were less fortunate than herself. She loved her dogs like family, especially dachshunds, and formed friendships very easily.

She is survived by her daughter BrieAnn Zuniga and husband Jose; her son Brandon Chambers and fiancé Lorena; her son Cameron Chambers; her grandson Sammy; her parents Delton and Phillis Waits; her sister Kim Middleton and husband Kyle; her brother John Waits and wife Lana, her sister Lori Fielding, her sister Shea Shackelford; her niece Jessica White and husband Malcolm; her nephew Mark Waits and wife Megan; and several great-nephews.

A graveside service will take place Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Highland Park Cemetery in Borger, Texas at 931 Sterling Street.



