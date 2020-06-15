Jan Dunn, 81, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.



Graveside services will be held 10 am Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Highland Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Jan was born May 15, 1939 in Pampa, Texas to George Dyer and Erdine Benton Dyer. She was a 1957 graduate of Pampa High School. She was a patriarch of her family. Jan represented the gospel in an un-relentless fashion to everyone! For the last 20 years she has endured a lot of pain and sickness. Her suffering at times was hard for her to endure, yet she still managed to reach/touch others with her actions and deeds! Her life of preaching the gospel and her memories will carry on for generations! Her legacy of prayer and faith is instilled in her family. "Now go relax mother, there is no more pain, go dance and run with the saints, oh, and tell Dad that we love him!"



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Dunn; and son, Chris Dunn.



Survivors include her son, Larry Don Dunn and wife Kathy of Amarillo; daughter, Kelle Dunn Key and husband Bobby of Dumas; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store