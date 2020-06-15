Mrs Jan Dunn
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan Dunn, 81, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Graveside services will be held 10 am Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Highland Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Jan was born May 15, 1939 in Pampa, Texas to George Dyer and Erdine Benton Dyer. She was a 1957 graduate of Pampa High School. She was a patriarch of her family. Jan represented the gospel in an un-relentless fashion to everyone! For the last 20 years she has endured a lot of pain and sickness. Her suffering at times was hard for her to endure, yet she still managed to reach/touch others with her actions and deeds! Her life of preaching the gospel and her memories will carry on for generations! Her legacy of prayer and faith is instilled in her family. "Now go relax mother, there is no more pain, go dance and run with the saints, oh, and tell Dad that we love him!"

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Dunn; and son, Chris Dunn.

Survivors include her son, Larry Don Dunn and wife Kathy of Amarillo; daughter, Kelle Dunn Key and husband Bobby of Dumas; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Borger News Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved