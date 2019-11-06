|
|
Janice Arlene Petitt, 77, of Sanford died Monday, November 4, 2019. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Minton Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Michael Rinne. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors.
Janice was born October 10, 1942 to John and Hazel Robertson in Pasadena, Texas. She married Larry Petitt on July 30, 1959 in Electra, Texas. Janice loved crocheting, decorating cakes, and arranging flowers. But her main hobby was her grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkids. She very much loved sitting on the front porch, watching wildlife, and watching the Texas Rangers.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents John and Hazel Robertson, mother-in-law Bessie Petitt, and grandchildren, Michael Gibbs and Samantha Hart.
Her survivors are her husband, Larry; daughters, Carla Adams and husband, Prentis of Sanford, Lawanda Phelan and husband, Dennis also of Sanford, and Cindy Hart and husband, Jon of Stratford; brother, John Robertson and wife, Lorna of Burkburnett, Texas; sisters, Hazel Walser and husband, Jackie of Electra, Texas and Sue Moore and husband, Doug of Longview, Texas; sister-in-law Dianne Rollans and husband, Mickie of San Antonio; father-in-law, Delbert Petitt. She was blessed with fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Borger News Herald on Nov. 7, 2019