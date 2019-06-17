Janice Gibson, 99, of Crossville, Tennessee passed away June 7, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Graveside Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Stinnett Cemetery with Pastor David Pump officiating. Janice was born October 15, 1919 in Dalhart, Texas to A.L. and Gertrude Hills. She graduated from Dalhart High School. Janice married Oscar Gibson in Clayton, New Mexico in 1937. After traveling with Oscar, who worked for Rock Island Railroad they settled in Stinnett in 1948. While living in Stinnett Janice worked as a telephone operator, at Jim's Grocery Store and The Stinnett Furniture Store on Main Street. She moved to Canyon after the death of Oscar, where she worked as the office manager with "Canyon Cares" from March of 1995 until December 31, 2000. Janice was a member of the Crusaders Sunday School Class at United Methodist Church in Canyon, Texas. She moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 2003 and lived in a retirement center until her health began to fail. Janice moved to Crossville, TN in 2017 with her son, Ted and his wife Rebecca. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Janice will be remembered as a loving mom and grandma. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar; a daughter, Judy Grabber; two brothers and a sister. Janice is survived by a daughter, Phyllis Hanes and husband Ellis; a son, Ted Gibson and wife Rebecca; 13 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Please sign Janice's online guestbook at www.coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com. Published in Borger News Herald on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary