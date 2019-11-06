|
|
Janis Marie Wiseman, 86 of Borger passed away on November 4, 2019 in Amarillo.
Rosary will be read at 6:00 pm Thursday at Minton Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be 2:00 pm Friday November 8, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Janis was born August 31, 1933 in Borger to William Edward and Nancy (Pecorella) French. She graduated from Borger High School in 1951 and West Texas State University. She married Carroll Thomas Wiseman May 9, 1959 in Borger. She was a secretary for the Hutchinson County Sheriff's Department for 40 years. She loved to make quilts for patients at the nursing home and loved painting.
Janis was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Jay Rodriguez.
Surviving is a son Mike Wiseman of Borger. Daughter Misty Savage and husband Terry of Borger. Sister Ellen Lentz of Florida. Grandchildren Anthony Lermon, Ashley Rodriguez and Austin Savage. Great grandchildren Seighlyr, Cano, Brylee, Phoenix, Tanner, Atticus, Maliyah and Quiersten.
Published in Borger News Herald on Nov. 7, 2019