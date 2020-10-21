1/1
Janie Kay Nicholes
1952 - 2020
Janie Kay Nicholes, 68, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am Friday, October 23, 2020 in Highland Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers she asked that her memory be honored by taking your family out to dinner. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Janie was born March 8, 1952 in Hobbs, New Mexico to Harold Wilson and Norma Dyer Wilson. She married Max Nicholes on April 8, 1972. Janie worked as an elementary teacher. She enjoyed baking and cooking. However, nothing brought more joy to her life than being with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Norma Wilson; husband, Max Nicholes; son, Harold Nicholes; and sister, Judy McDonald.

Survivors include her son, Joseph and wife Shawn of Fritch; daughters, Katie Nicholes of Borger, Sandy Hinkle and husband Darren of Farmington, New Mexico; thirteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, Harold Wilson and wife Kathy of Fritch; sister, Mary Morrison and husband Ronnie of Fritch; brother-in-law, Norman McDonald of Fritch; daughter-in-law, Melissa Skipper husband Jay of Booker; and a host of extending family.

Published in Borger News Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Highland Park Cemetery
