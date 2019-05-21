Resources More Obituaries for Janie Willard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janie Sue (Jones) Willard

1928 - 2019 In Memoriam Condolences Flowers Janie Sue Jones was born October 7, 1928 in Snyder Texas to Mert and Ruby Jones. She went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 26, 2019 in Longview Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Billy M. Willard, in 2009; her parents

and her brother Don A.

Jones.

She is survived by her two sons and daughter in-

law, David and Cindy Willard of Longview Texas, and Jeff Willard of Granbury Texas; Grand children: Taryn Boatman and husband Jeb of Kenilworth Illinois, Zane Willard and wife Jennie of Fredericksburg Texas, Ridglea Willard of Fort Worth Texas, and Jet Willard of Fort Worth Texas; Great-grand- children: Elle Boatman, Mack Boatman, Lily Jones Boatman, Jet Thomas, Quinn Thomas.

Janie grew up on a west Texas ranch near Fluvanna in Borden and Scurry Counties. She graduated from Fluvanna High School, then earned a bachelor's degree in education from Hardin Simmons University.

Bill Willard and Janie Sue Jones were married December 22, 1949 in Snyder Texas. They lived in Sonora Texas where Bill was a high school football coach and Janie was an elementary school teacher. In August 1955 Bill was named head football coach at Borger High School where they made their home for the next 49 years.

Janie accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was a faithful servant to Him throughout her life. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Borger Texas. Janie was a gifted musician and played the piano in the senior adult Sunday school classes for many years. She had a special relationship with the elderly in her church and spent many years ministering to their various needs. She cooked and delivered countless meals and deserts to widows to whom she minis- tered, both in the church and the community.

Janie loved her family very deeply, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

We thank the Lord for blessing us with the life of Janie Willard.

There will be a visitation from 5-7 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Brown's Chapel of the Foun- tains,206 W. 1st Street, Borger, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10 am, May 1, 2019 at Westlawn Cemetery, Borger. The Reverend Andy Dietz Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 29, 2019