Jason Keith Looney, 46, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Graveside service will be held at 2pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at Westlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Mr. Looney will lie in state beginning at noon on Friday and from 8 am – 8 pm Saturday. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Jason was born February 22, 1973 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He enjoyed being outdoors especially being on the boat, water skiing and riding motorcycles. Jason was full of life and enjoyed getting to be a kid playing with the kiddos and hanging with friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Sue Gentry Looney; and father, Brian Morris Looney.
Survivors include his sister, Amber Francis and husband, Chad of Fritch; niece, Gentry Francis of Fritch; brother, Bear Rodriquez of Clinton, Oklahoma; step-mother, Sharon Looney of Fritch; and step-father, Mike Rodriquez of Stinnett.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 26, 2019