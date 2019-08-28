|
Jason Lee McAnally, 47, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Jones Pavilion in Canadian. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors in Borger.
Jason was born September 9, 1971 in Borger, Texas to Floyd Lee McAnally and Patricia "Tissy" Darlene Blanton. He proudly served in the Army National Guard. Jason loved his job as Regional Vice President for MRC Global. He had a passion for the outdoors and all included especially hunting and fishing. Jason enjoyed competing in cooking competitions. He loved to laugh and prided himself with being a jokester. With him it was all or nothing, he loved life and lived big. Nothing brought more joy to his life than his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd McAnally; mother, Tissy Kossey; and grandparents; Fred and Jo Ann McAnally and J.W. Blanton.
Survivors include his wife, Sonja of Canadian; sons, Talon McAnally and wife Lauren of Coleman, River McAnally of Lawton, Oklahoma; daughters, Mica Adams and husband Marcus of Lubbock, Mikinna Hudson of Amarillo; step-father, Steve Kossey of Fritch; father figure, Eddie Longhofer and wife Judy of Booker; grandmother, Melissa Blanton of Fritch; five grandchildren, Brantlea Faith McAnally, Ridge Adams, Rylee Adams, Kynleigh Brown, Kimber Cox; brother, Clint McAnally and wife Pam of Pampa; sisters, Kara Hayes and husband Derek of Fritch, Kelli Wheless and husband Lance of Fritch; and a host of extended family.
Published in Borger News Herald on Aug. 28, 2019