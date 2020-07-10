Jason, 47 of Purcell, Missouri passed away June 26,2020. He was born December 19,1972 to parents Leonard and Cindy Nugent in Olean, New York.

Jason began school in Dumas, Texas and later moved to Borger and Stinnett, Texas. He worked several years in oilfield and welding inspection in the Borger area and later became a career truck driver after moving his young family to Joplin MO in 2003. Jason enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, he loved them all very much.

Jason is survived by three children, Christopher Nugent and wife Taylor of Borger TX.; daughter Lisa Angel and husband Corey of Purcell Mo.;John Nugent and wife Macy of Borger TX.; mother Cynthia Nugent of Borger TX.; Grandmother Gladys Baker of Franklinville NY.; brother Clint Nugent and wife Becky of Borger TX.; sisters Jessica Cummings and husband David of Borger TX. and Cindy Meyer of Borger TX.; six grandchildren. He was predeceased by father Leonard Nugent of Borger TX in May of 2018.

A memorial service will be held July 25,2020 at 11:00am at First Christian Church in Stinnett, Texas.

