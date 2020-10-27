Jay Michael Farmer, 37 of Borger went to be with his savior on October 24, 2020 in Lubbock. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Lake Meredith Life Church. Burial will be in Westlawn memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Jay entered this life on November 13, 1982 in Shamrock, TX. He loved shooting guns, motorcycles, camping, dancing, sports and spending time his girls.



He was preceded in death by his wife Jamie Lycan and a brother Tanner Farmer in 2014. Grandparents Clifford and Wiletta Farmer. Grandfather Lester Seamster.

Surviving is his parents Glen and Dena Farmer of Borger. Mike Duraso of Graham, TX. Daughters Jaylee Robinson of Houston; Jameson Farmer of Borger and Olivia Farmer of Sunray, TX. Brothers Jeremy Farmer and wife Angie; Justin Farmer and wife Lacey all of Fritch. Sister Alex Lewis and husband Kelby of TX. Grandma's Bea Pratt of Opolis, KS and Marion Duraso of Pampa, TX. Girlfriend Brenda Morales of Borger. Nieces and nephews Caden, Lexi, Keston, Bryson and Easton, Greyson and Natalie

