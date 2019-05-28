Jayson Tylur Clendennen, 15, of Fritch passed away on May 16, 2019 in Amarillo.

Memorial service for Jayson will be at 11 a.m., Saturday May 18, 2019 at the Lake Meredith Lighthouse Church with Pastor Mark England officiating. Cremation is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors.

Jayson was born in Dalhart, Texas on July 22, 2003 to Shirley Clendennen. He was a freshman at Sanford Fritch High School. Jayson loved fishing hiking, bike riding and pretty much anything outdoors. He wanted to be a blacksmith and he was a practical joker. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Clendennen of Fritch; grandparents, Rick and Dale Vincent of Fritch; brothers, Chuck Clendennen of Amarillo, William Clendennen and wife, Darcy of Amarillo, Richard Vincent, Jr. and wife, Leah of Austin, Michael Vincent and wife, Megan of Belton, and Shawn Clendennen of Fritch.

In lieu of flowers the family request that a donation be made in Jayson's honor to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention at [email protected] . Published in Borger News Herald on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary