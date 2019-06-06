Jean Ann "MoMo" Conner, 66, loved Wife, Mother and MoMo, passed from this life on June 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. A Celebration of her Life will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Shawn Fouts, Intersection Community Church of Amarillo officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



She was born August 15, 1952 to Tollie Bryant and Imogene Powell Bryant Graham in Borger. Jean Ann was a 1970 graduate of Borger High School and lived here her entire lifetime. She married Art Conner January 1, 2005 on a cruise ship off of Miami, Florida. She worked as a secretary to Art with Ceramic Cooling Towers. She loved her family the most followed by cooking and shopping. She became an interior decorator when she decorated the home that she and Art built.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-dad Buck Graham, her son Harold Oliver Wise III, her brother Terry Bryant, her grandsons Harold Oliver Wise IV and Logan Wade and her nephew Nick Bryant.



Jean Ann is survived by her husband Art, her daughter Rachael Wade and her husband Shane of Canyon, her five grandchildren Conner and Dillon Wade, Desirae Roberson, Nathan and Devin Wade, her three sisters in law Lynn Bryant and Marge Conner both of Borger and Judy Conner of Amarillo and her nephew Jerry Bryant. Published in Borger News Herald on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary