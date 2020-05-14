Jean Tadlock
1944 - 2020
Jean Tadlock, 76, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Westlawn Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers her memory may be honored with a gift to Crown of Texas Hospice Foundation, ATTN: BSA Hospice of the Southwest, #3 Care Circle, Amarillo, Texas 79124.

Jean was born March 29, 1944 in Bonham, Texas to William Ellis Blackshear and Laura Betty Tabors Blackshear. She enjoyed playing board games and reading, however nothing brought more joy to her life than her grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack R. Tadlock; and son, Jack Lavoy Tadlock.

Survivors include her son, Roy Dale Tadlock of Shady Point, Oklahoma; daughters, Tamra McKinney and husband Kelly of Borger, Tina Tadlock and husband Tim Fornof of Summers, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Jacquelyn Mihm, Tyler McKinney and fiancé Sarah, Miles McKinney and wife Emily, Fred McKinney; and two great grandchildren, Lane and Chancey.
Published in Borger News Herald from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Westlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
