

Jeanne Owen, 88, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020.



Funeral services will be 2 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the Minton Memorial Chapel in Borger with Rev. Bill Browning and Mr. Jimmy Lewis officiating. Burial will be at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Jeanne was born December 30, 1931 in Hubbard, Texas to Harley D. Browning and Ruth Taylor Browning. She married Willie Waylon Owen on November 6, 1948 in Clute, Texas. She was a member of Broadway Baptist in Fritch. Jeanne loved to sew, crochet, play guitar and the piano. She was a founding member of the Bluegrass and Old Time Music Association. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her family.





She is preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Ruth Browning; husband, Willie Owen; and sister, Annie Marie Williams.



Survivors include daughters, Judy Ziegelgruber and husband Roy of Fritch, Ruth Owen of Borger; grandchildren Joe Lewis and wife Crystal, Billy Lewis, John Lewis and wife Jennifer, Christopher Lewis, Ryan Thompson and wife Danielle and Sherri Conaway; great grandchildren, Kamiren, Bayleigh, Sierra, Jayce, Jacqueline, Jasper and Jozelyn.

