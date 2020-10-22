1/1
Jeanne Owen
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeanne Owen, 88, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Funeral services will be 2 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the Minton Memorial Chapel in Borger with Rev. Bill Browning and Mr. Jimmy Lewis officiating. Burial will be at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Jeanne was born December 30, 1931 in Hubbard, Texas to Harley D. Browning and Ruth Taylor Browning. She married Willie Waylon Owen on November 6, 1948 in Clute, Texas. She was a member of Broadway Baptist in Fritch. Jeanne loved to sew, crochet, play guitar and the piano. She was a founding member of the Bluegrass and Old Time Music Association. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her family.


She is preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Ruth Browning; husband, Willie Owen; and sister, Annie Marie Williams.

Survivors include daughters, Judy Ziegelgruber and husband Roy of Fritch, Ruth Owen of Borger; grandchildren Joe Lewis and wife Crystal, Billy Lewis, John Lewis and wife Jennifer, Christopher Lewis, Ryan Thompson and wife Danielle and Sherri Conaway; great grandchildren, Kamiren, Bayleigh, Sierra, Jayce, Jacqueline, Jasper and Jozelyn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Borger News Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved