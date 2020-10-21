1/1
Jeffrey Shawn Clark
Jeffrey Shawn Clark, 54, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 10 am Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Westlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers, his memory may be honored with a gift to the American Cancer Society or Stephenson Cancer Center of Oklahoma City.

Jeff was born July 14, 1966 in Borger, Texas to Gary Clark and Glenda Mattern. He married Kayla Wilson on February 10, 1989 in Fritch, Texas. His favorite son was born in 1993. Jeff worked for DCP Midstream as a plant operator and measurement technician for 19 years. He was a member of Connection Church in Guymon, Oklahoma.

Jeff loved his family and friends. He enjoyed holidays with card games, horseshoes, and golf. His love for fishing and tent camping in the Colorado mountains were his favorite hobbies. Weekly talks with his siblings and dad about the fish they caught was something he truly enjoyed. (Melissa seemed to always out fish her brothers with pictures to prove it.) Some of his most treasured moments were facetiming and spending quality time with his grandson, Lincoln.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Randale and Sybil Cowan, Charles and Esther Clark; and his father-in-law, Benny Wilson.

Survivors include his wife: Kayla Clark of Guthrie, Oklahoma; son: Sean Clark and wife Michelle of Edmond, Oklahoma; grandson: Lincoln Clark; mom: Glenda Mattern of Denver, Colorado; dad: Gary Clark and wife LaJuan of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; brother: Mike Clark and wife Suzi of Denver, Colorado; sister: Melissa Oney and husband Richard of Chama, New Mexico; sister-in-law: Chrissy Reasor and husband Jamie of Borger; nieces: Camisha Burgardt, Destiney Crabtree, Jenna Rhoads,Anna Heard, Lily Reasor; nephews: Wyatt Wilson, Jamie Rhoads, Jake Reasor; and a host of extended family

Published in Borger News Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
