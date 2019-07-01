Jeremiah Anthony (Tony) McCarthy II, of Borger, originally from Midland, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home.



Funeral Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 2 at First Baptist Church in Borger. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 3 at Fairview Cemetery in Midland. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgin Funeral Home.



Tony was born on October 30, 1960 in San Angelo, Texas to Jeremiah and Frances McCarthy. He graduated from Midland High School in 1978. He earned a bachelor's degree from TCU, where he played football and threw discus on the track team. He completed his Master's of Mid-management degree from Sul Ross University in 1995.



He was currently serving as Assistant Superintendent for Borger Independent School District. He and his wife, Jimmie, moved to Borger in 2007 when he was named Principal of Borger High School. Tony had previously served as a teacher, coach, and administrator at Midland Independent School District. He was a passionate educator for more than 30 years.



Tony married the love of his life, Jimmie Bostick McCarthy, in 2004.



He loved spending time with his wife and with his dogs. He also enjoyed cooking out, cruising around town with a Sonic diet coke, and going to the rifle range.



He is described by his family as "the most loving and wonderful husband," a fun and dependable big brother, and an amazing step-dad. He was the type of person who would be there for anyone who needed him, and would do anything for anyone. His brothers will always remember how he took care of them when their father became ill.



Tony will always be remembered for being an amazing coach who changed people's lives. He always took a sincere interest in others and tried to help everyone reach their full potential.



He was also known for having a great sense of humor, and loving to make people laugh.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Survivors include his wife, Jimmie, of the home; his daughter, Morgan, of Lubbock; brothers, Noe McCarthy and wife Jean Ann of Shiner, Texas, and Eddy McCarthy and wife Rebecca of Amarillo, Texas; along with nieces and nephews, Keely, Kayla, Edward, Elizabeth, Caroline, and Patrick- all of whom he adored.



He is also survived by his beloved dogs, Belle, Diesel, and Jack.



Tony spent a tremendous amount of time and effort fostering and transporting dogs. For that reason, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Texas German Shorthair Rescue Society.



Tony was a very important part of many lives. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Published in Borger News Herald on July 2, 2019