

Jess Richard "Dick" Hill 1930-2020



Jess Richard "Dick" Hill, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 11, 2020 in Rancho Murieta, California. He was born December 2, 1930 in Bowie, Texas. He graduated from Borger High School in 1948 and often told stories of his "glory" years playing high school football, basketball, baseball and participating in track. He attended many high school reunions and loved seeing his old friends.



Following graduation he joined the Navy from 1948-1952, trained as an electrician and proudly served his country in the Korean War.



He was married to his first wife Carol Halgren 1950-1966, they had 2 daughters. In 1968 he married Nancy Pugh who had three children from a previous marriage. His step-children will be forever grateful for his love and support of their mother and of them.



From 1957-1982 he worked for American National Life Insurance, first as an agent, then as an office manager and in 1974 he was promoted to regional director of five western states. In 1983 he became President/CEO of Commonwealth Life Insurance in St. Louis, Missouri until he retired in 1987. He was a natural born speaker and loved encouraging his employees and always felt their success was his greatest success.



Most of his adult life was spent in California, but from 1970-1974 he was transferred to Seattle, Washington where he and his family enjoyed discovering the Pacific Northwest and especially sailing the San Juan Islands in his 36' Columbia sailboat, those were magical times.



Over the years his passion was always golf, he joined many Country Clubs and forged lifelong friendships with his golfing buddies. After retiring he moved to Rancho Murieta, CA and remained in the same home until he passed away.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Nancy, he so missed her that he joined her just two weeks after her death, he wanted to hold her hand on their new "journey" together. Dick and Nancy traveled the world, enjoyed their many friends and the happy times with their children, they had a full life.



Also preceding him in death were his parents, Sybil Messer Hill and Jess Bernard Hill, brother A.C. Hill and sister Margaret Hill.



He is survived by his daughters, Deborah (Pat) Sullivan and Laura Hill and his step-children, Rod (Mabel) Cambridge, Karen (Mike) Bell and Lori Harrison. The siblings are thankful to Lori for her loving care of their parents over the last few years so they could stay in their home.



As requested there will be no service. Dick and Nancy's ashes will be spread together at a place they chose and loved.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Veteran's Association or your local hospice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store