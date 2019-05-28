Jessie Marie Burdette age 91 of Sanford, Texas died at her home, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Jessie was born De- cember 18, 1927 in Okolona, Arkansas to Effie Marie Parks Hasley and William Pin

Hasley. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Lestel Charles King and Buddy Hollar; two sons, Paul Wayne King, Dale Lee King; one stepson, Richard Burdette; two daughters, Violet Marie Burdette, Darlene King; one step-daugh- ter, Levada Burdette; three brothers, John Hardy Hasley, Ronald Gene Hasley, Jake Hasley; two sisters, Gertrude McCain and Beatrice Robin- son. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, George Burdette of Sanford, Texas; one son, Charles (Audrey) King of Sulphur, Louisiana, one stepson, Ron (Debbie) Hollar of Fritch, Texas; one daughter, Sue Price of Hazen, Arkan- sas; three step-daughters, Jana (Terry) Turner of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Debbie (Mike) Clem of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Charlotte (Kent) Beedle of Sanford, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A special thank you to Interim Hospice Care.

Funeral services will be held 10 am Monday, May 20, 2019 at Broadway Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Browning officiating. The family will receive friends at 9 am Monday morning at the church prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Additional services will be held in Hazen, Arkansas. Published in Borger News Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2019