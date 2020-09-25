Jesus Elias Miramontes, 60 of Borger passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Borger. Rosary will be read Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral mass will be 11:00 am Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Jesus was born December 19, 1959 in Cdcuauhtemoc, Chihuahua, Mexico to Israel and Elvira (Dominguez) Miramontes. He came to Borger in the early 1980's. He was a very hard worker, working in the oil fields. He loved taking care of everyone else, collecting coins and antiques.

Preceding him in death are his parents, and a brother Miguel Angel.

Surviving is a son, Daven and wife Leslie Miramontes of Amarillo; daughters, Jenny Bustullos, Mexico, Brisa Bustullos of Mexico, Brenda Harris of Borger and Griselda Miramontes of Borger; brothers, Manuel Miramontes of Borger, Cesar Miramontes of Mexico and Luis Miramontes of Odessa; sisters, Silvia Miramontes of Odessa, Luzelva Miramontes of Odessa, Elisa Ramirez of Odessa, Juana Carrasco of Odessa and Patricia Villarreal of Odessa; grandchildren, Xavier, Julian, Iviana, Jacob, Daxton, Lainie, Rome and Laila.

The family asks that you wear masks and adhere to the rules of distancing during the Covid 19.

