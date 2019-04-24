Home

Jimmie Dale Lane Obituary
Jimmie Dale Lane, 82, passed away February 15, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. The son of Dale and Adja Mae Lane, Jimmie Dale was born and raised in Borger, TX. Jimmie was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran. After serving his country, he began a career as a
pharmaceutical sales rep where his success and extensive knowledge of the industry earned him the nickname of the "God Father." A member of Masonic Lodge Nellis 46, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, and Zelzah Temple Shriners. Jimmie also enjoyed
playing tennis, skiing, swimming, dancing and flying airplanes. He was a proud father, a true gentleman and will be sincerely missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his two daughters, Janie Dee, of California, and Stacie Dale, of Louisiana; 8 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. Jimmie Dale was laid to rest at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
