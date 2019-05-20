|
Jimmie Dale Lane, 82, passed away February 15, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. The son of Dale and Adja Mae Lane, Jimmie Dale was born and raised in Borger, TX. Jimmie was a proud U.S. Ma- rine Corps veteran. Af- ter serving his country, he began a career as a pharmaceutical sales rep
where his success and extensive knowledge of the industry earned him the nickname of the "God Fa- ther." A member of
Masonic Lodge Nellis 46, Scottish Rite of Free- masonry, and Zelzah Temple Shriners. Jimmie also enjoyed playing tennis, skiing, swimming, danc- ing and flying airplanes. He was a proud father, a true gentleman and will be sincerely missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his two daughters, Janie Dee, of California, and Stacie Dale, of Loui- siana; 8 grandchildren; and several great grandchil- dren. Jimmie Dale was laid to rest at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 16, 2019