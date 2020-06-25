Mr Jimmy Dale Powell
1940 - 2020
Jimmy Dale (Jim) Powell passed from this life on June 21, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Jim was born September 6, 1940 in Sasakwa, Oklahoma to Nelvin Leon and Annie Farstean Powell. He spent his early childhood years on the family farm in Oklahoma, then moved to Borger, Texas. He graduated from Borger High School in 1959. He worked for C.R. Anthony Company for 37 years. He moved to Midland, Texas in 1981 after living in Jal, NM for 8 years. He took a medical retirement in 1995 after suffering a stroke. On June 2, 1962 he married the love of his life, Diane in Borger, TX. He loved meeting and visiting with people, he never met a stranger. He was a faithful member of Westside Church of Christ where he served as a deacon for many years. He loved watching his grandchildren & great grandchildren play sports.
Jim is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Robin Damron (Rodney); son, Keith Powell (Joyce); brother, Leroy Powell (Janet); cousin, Betty Barton (Kenneth); 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Earl Powell; sisters, Carolyn Hopkins and Peggy Cowan.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Nalley- Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at Westside Church of Christ with Mike Vestal, Minister officiating. Interment following at American Heritage Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.


Published in Borger News Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
