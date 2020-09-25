Jimmy Truman Helms, 83, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Jimmy Truman Helms was born to Ona McNutt Helms of Borger, Texas and Calvin Helms of Socorro, New Mexico, who predeceased Jimmy prior to his birth.



Graveside services will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Westlawn Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Jimmy Truman Helms was born March 30, 1937 in Borger, Texas to Ona McNutt Helms. Jimmy Truman Helms married Luella May Helms on June 16, 1984. He was married to his loving wife of 32 years.



Jim attended college at Arlington State University. Served in the Navy from 1959 to 1963 and in the reserves for two years. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1965. After his tenure in the Navy Jimmy made his home in Borger, Texas. Jimmy worked for Dyne Oil & Gas as a pumper/electrician for 21 years and retired from Dyne Oil & Gas in 1997.



Jimmy had a passion for playing the guitar, traveling, and listening to music. Jimmy enjoyed playing his guitar for family as well as playing with fellow musicians.



Jimmy is survived by his two step-daughters: Cheryl Turner, of Vici, Oklahoma and Janis Gee, of Perryton, Texas.



Jimmy was blessed with 10 step-grandchildren; Kelly Hill of Enid, Oklahoma; Pebbles Jones of Alabama; Michael Caddel and wife, Nea, of Jessup, Georgia; Texas; Shane Gee and wife, Kelli, of Van Alsytne, Texas; Brenda Breashearers and husband, Chad Breashearers, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; Chris Caddel and wife, Lauren of Porter, Texas; Paula Cook and husband, Howard, of Perryton, Texas; Patricia Jennings and husband, Cory, of Flower Mound, Texas; Michelle Daniels of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Jessica Kirby and husband, Greg, of Perryton, Texas. He was additionally blessed with 36 step-great-grandkids and 12 step-great-great grandkids.



Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Helms and Ona McNutt Helms and his wife, Luella May Helms.



Please send flowers to the Minton Chatwell Funeral Home 314 South Hedgecoke, Borger, Texas. The family suggests that memorials can be made to the Salvation Army.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store