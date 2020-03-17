Home

Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Westlawn Memorial Park
1929 - 2020
Jo Aynes Obituary
Jo Aynes, 91, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Westlawn Memorial Park with Mr. Jeremy Vass officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Minton Chatwell Funeral Director of Borger.

Jo was born January 9, 1929 in Nashville, Arkansas to John William Bagley and Eugenia Sanders Bagley. She enjoyed reading and traveling especially to Vegas. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her grandson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Skyler G. Aynes; two sisters; and one brother.

Survivors include her daughter, Pam Hargrove and husband Robert of Lubbock; grandson, Devin Hargrove and wife Mick; and great grandson, Alexander.

--
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
