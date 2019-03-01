Jo Butler Sanders, 80 of Borger went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 1, 2019 in Spearman. Celebration of life will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. Honorary Pall Bearers will be Jimmy Abel, Eric Bodmer, Jamey Maxwell, James Abel, Aaron Abel, Joseph Abel, Jakob Topper, Trever Topper, Carlton Collier, Curtis Collier, Jimmy Topper.



Jo was born November 13, 1938 in Borger to J. W. "Bill" and Viola ( Hutson ) Butler. She majored in English and History at West Texas University. She retired with Borger Independent School District. She married Wendyl Sanders December 8, 1956 in Borger. She loved to read, gardening, traveling, being in the sun and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Jo is preceded in death by her parents and Brother J. W. Butler.



Surviving are her husband Wendyl. Daughters Christi Abel and husband Jimmy of Skiatook, OK; Connie Bodmer and husband Eric of Helena, Montana. Grandchildren Jamey Maxwell and wife Kelly; James Abel and Whitney; Aaron Abel and wife Melissa; Joseph Abel and wife Kacy; Jakob Topper and wife Alyssa ; Trevor Topper and wife Alli. Great grandchildren Lauren Mayer, Jenna Mayer, Kinsley Jo Abel, Kendyl Abel and Hadley Topper.



Memorials may be made to Hansford Hospice 707 Roland Spearman, TX 79081 or 415 W. 8th Ave. Amarillo, TX 79101.