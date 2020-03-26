|
|
Joe "Doodle" Childress, 95, died on March 16, 2020. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Doodle was born July 12, 1924 in Swearingen, TX to Thomas Joe Childress and Sara Frances Richardson Childress. He proudly served in the U. S., Navy as a Seaman 1st Class during World War II. He married Jean Meeks on August 10, 1948 in Memphis, TX. Joe retired from Phillips Petroleum Co. as an insulator, he worked for Westlawn Memorial Park before he retired the second time.He was an active member of the VFW Post and the American Legion. He loved to fish and hunt birds.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and three sisters.
Joe is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jean, his two sons Alvis Joe Childress and his wife Sooju of Broken Arrow, TX and Derry Childress and his wife Patsy of Borger, two grandchildren, five great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 27, 2020