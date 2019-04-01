Joe Emerson Havron, 91 of Fritch, TX, went to be with his heavenly home March 28, 2019 with his family by his side.

Joe was born December 16, 1927 in Addington, OK to Jess Hamilton Havron and Edna Pollan Havron. He grew up in Altus, OK where he attended school. He later enlisted in the US Army and proudly served his country during WWII, as a military police officer and later received an honorable discharge. On February 2, 1952 he married Helen Marie Roth, his wife of 67 years.

Joe worked in construction most of his life, after he retired he went to work for Westlawn Memorial Park until he retired. He loved to fish and go camping, playing guitar with friends. Loved his dog Sugar.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents. Sisters Faye Blackburn and Verla McBride. Brothers Leonard Havron, Delmar Havron and John Havron.

Surviving is his wife Helen. Son Jessy Havron of Lawton, OK. Grandsons Dustin Havron Stringtown, OK; Tyson Havron and wife Ashley of Carmel, IND. Great grandson Luke of Carmel, IND.

Private graveside services will be at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch.