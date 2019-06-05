Joe Lee Hobbs, 75, of Fritch, died Monday, June 3, 2019 in Borger.



Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, at New Life Church with Terry Raines officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Thursday, June 6, at the funeral home.



Joe was born January 4, 1944 in Miami, Oklahoma to John and Ruth (Collins) Hobbs. He lived in Fritch for the last 23 years and was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church. Joe married the love of his life, Peggy Alexander on April 1, 1962 in Borger. He loved to go fishing, camping, hunting, hiking, tinkering with cars and riding motorcycles. Joe loved the Lord and read his Bible regularly.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Joe is survived by his wife, Peggy; son, Paul Lee Hobbs and wife, Barbara of Edmond, Oklahoma; brothers, John W. Hobbs of San Mateo, New Mexico, Larry W. Hobbs, of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Eddie D. Hobbs of Anderson Missouri; sister, Sandra Price of Carrier Mills, Illinois. Joe is also survived by his precious grandchildren, Matthew Lee Hobbs, Robyn Elizabeth Hobbs, and Emily Rebecca Bell.