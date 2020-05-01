Joe Rubalcaba
1945 - 2020
Joe Rubalcaba, 74, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Graveside services will be held 2 pm Monday, May 4, 2020 at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. The rosary will be recited at 4 pm on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in the Minton Memorial Chapel.

Joe was born December 19, 1945 in Lamesa, Texas to Anastacio Rubalcaba and Guadalupe Vidalis. He proudly served in the United States Army. Joe worked as an operator for Chevron Phillips. He enjoyed playing golf, riding motorcycles, doing martial arts and playing the guitar. Joe was a very artistic person who enjoyed painting and drawing.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carmen Gomez; and brothers, Ponsiano Rubalcaba, and Junior Rangel.

Survivors include his son, Adam Rubalcaba of Borger; daughter, Rachel Rubalcaba of Amarillo; their mother, Oralia Rubalcaba of Fritch; five grandchildren, Raven, Emma, Adam, Burgandy, David; great grandchildren, Sonny, Ava, Demian due to arrive in July, and one due to arrive in June; sisters, Theresa Rangel, Rosa Berry; brother, Freddie Rangel; and a host of extended family.


Published in Borger News Herald from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
