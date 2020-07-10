Joel Lynch, of Fritch, Texas, died on July 9, 2020.
Interment for the family will be at Westlawn Cemetery, west of Borger, Texas at 10:00 a.m on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Celebration of Life services will be at the Fritch Church of Christ at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 with Mr. Richard Kasko officiating. Robin Adkins will give the eulogy. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch.
Joel was born on November 14, 1936 in a rural area near Eufaula, Oklahoma. After failed attempts at farming and several "Grapes of Wrath" trips to California, the family moved to Ada, Oklahoma in 1949, where Joel's father worked in the oil patch.
Joel graduated from Ada High School in 1954. He graduated from East Central State University in 1959.
Joel took a teaching position at Shamrock High School in Shamrock, Texas in 1959. During that year, he met Leona Rae Gossett from Kellerville, Texas and they were married on June 4, 1960. He accepted a position with Phillips ISD for the 1960-61 school year and remained there for 27 years. He served as a Teacher, Coach, Principal, Business Manager, and Superintendent. Joel finished his 35 year career as superintendent of Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips Consolidated School District. After retirement, he served as interim superintendent for Sanford-Fritch ISD, Spearman ISD, Sunray ISD, and Gruver ISD. He enjoyed his tenure at those schools a great deal.
After retirement, Joel and his wife joined the WAGGS RV Club and greatly enjoyed those years and made many new friends.
He also greatly enjoyed watching his six grandchildren grow up and following them in their school activities.
Joel was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Nina Lynch.
Survivors include his wife, Leona of 60 years; one daughter, Darla Jameson and husband Rodney of Fritch, Texas; son, Kyle Lynch and wife Dee Dee of Seminole, Texas, and son, Cory Lynch and wife Kyla of Panhandle, Texas; grandchildren include Shelby, Logan, Tyler, Matthew, Kaden and Colter; a brother, Kevin Lynch and wife Debbie of Ada, Oklahoma; and numerous family and friends. Joel leaves a legacy of great influence on countless former students and coworkers that were a real joy to him.
Livestream/Recording information can be found on the Minton Chatwell website at https://www.mintonchatwell.com/obituary/Joel-Lynch.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a memorial donation to BSA Hospice of the Southwest or High Plains Children's Home.